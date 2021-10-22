EXCLUSIVE | From Tech to Agriculture, Modi's New Advisor Amit Khare Tapped for Big Responsibilities at PMO

Amit Khare, the new Advisor to the PM, has been assigned big responsibilities at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and will oversee sectors and priority areas like technology, social, welfare, education, rural as well as agriculture for the Narendra Modi government.

Khare, the former Education and Information & Broadcasting secretary, joined the PMO on October 13, leading to a rejig of responsibilities at the PMO which functions under 16 verticals. Files of five of these key verticals will be submitted to Khare. This includes the all-important social and welfare verticals, comprising important ministries like Health, Education, Social Justice, Women and Child Development, Skill Development, Youth Affairs and Sports, AYUSH, Tourism, Culture, Tribal Affairs as well as Minority Affairs.

Khare will also oversee the Rural and Agriculture verticals, which comprise the Ministries of Cooperation, Agriculture, Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Jal Shakti, Food and Public Distribution, and Chemicals and Fertilizers. These are key areas for PMO given the outreach to farmers and schemes like ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

Khare will also oversee ministries and departments like Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Electronics and IT, Communications, Aadhaar, Direct Benefit Transfer and Digital Payments under the ‘technology’ vertical.

Meanwhile, the exit of Additional Secretary P Amudha from the PMO has brought about a rejig at the middle-level too, with Additional Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava taking her place and getting some big responsibilities. She has been directly assigned the Welfare vertical handled earlier by Amudha, as well as the Social vertical.

Srivastava will submit files regarding the Welfare and Social verticals to Khare and work closely with him. She has come to the PMO from the Home Ministry. It has been specified that verticals of Infrastructure and Resources will submit their files through Srivastava to Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra.

Meera Mohanty, who has also joined the PMO as Joint Secretary, will handle the Rural and HR vertical, and submit files regarding the former to Khare. The Rural vertical was earlier handled by Amudha.

The other Advisor to the PM, Bhaskar Khulbe will handle the Governance, Monitoring and Coordination, and Administration vertical, as well all states and Union Territories as earlier.

PK Mishra will continue to handle the HR vertical directly, which comprises files related to ACC appointments, Law and Justice Ministry and Cabinet Secretariat.

