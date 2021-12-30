The union home ministry has handed over the probe on Jaswinder Singh Multani to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said, after CNN-News18 through a series of reports exposed the Khalistani terrorist’s plans to cause large-scale disturbance in poll-bound Punjab in cahoots with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Multani has also been linked to this month’s Ludhiana court blast case.

CNN-News18 also revealed his audio chatters about his terror plans.

Multani was arrested by German police this month. He is closely associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) that promotes separatist activities. He has been residing in Erfurt, Germany.

He recently came to notice for arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades, etc, from across the border to Punjab. These weapons were sent with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers.

He has been allegedly planning to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab by using the smuggled consignments through gangsters and extremists in the state.

Multani is closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjer, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others, say sources.

