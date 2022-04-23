Exclusive | India Could Start Vaccinating Younger Kids Soon as Govt Panel Suggests Covaxin for 6-12 Age Group​

Amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, especially among children, the focus is back on vaccinating kids and now, there are indications from the government that India could soon start coronavirus jabs for younger children.

Covaxin in the 6-12 age group

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for children aged between 6 and 12 years, sources told CNN-News18. The vaccine is currently being administered in the age group of 15-18 years in both private and government-run centres.

As per the procedure, post the SEC recommendations, a nod from the DCGI will now be awaited.

News18.com had earlier reported exclusively on the government panel meet on April 21 and 22 and after detailed deliberations and evaluation of data provided by Bharat Biotech, the committee decided to send recommendations to DCGI for the use of Covaxin in the 6-12 group.

Bharat Biotech had last year submitted data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin. On October 11, 2021, the SEC had recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Covaxin for children aged between 2 and 18 years with specific conditions.

The DCGI had, on December 25, 2021, granted EUA of Covaxin for children above 12 years.

Corbevax in 5-12 age group

The SEC also recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years for restricted emergency use on April 21. The vaccine is currently being administered in children in the 12-14 group in only government centres in the country.

Now, for both Covaxin and Corbevax, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization or NTAGI is likely to prepare detailed recommendations on when and how the government could start administration of the Covid-19 vaccines in younger children, top government sources said.

Corbevax is India’s indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain or (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19 and uses similar technology as Hepatitis-B vaccines. The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with a two-dose schedule, 28 days apart.

Vaccines Used in Children

At present, India is administering two vaccines in children above 12 years of age. The Phase 1 of vaccination for children, aged 15-18 years, started on January 3 this year. It was later extended to children above 12 years on March 16, 2022.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is currently being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years at both private and government centres, while Biological E’s Corbevax is available only at government vaccination centres for children aged 12-14 years.

Cadila Healthcare-developed DNA Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was approved by the drug regulator for use in children aged 12 and above but is not to be used to vaccinate youngsters currently.

