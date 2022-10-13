Exclusive | India Gave 'Very Strong' Evidence to Interpol against Sikh Separatist Pannun: Sources to News18

India provided very strong evidence to Interpol while requesting a Red Corner Notice on terror charges against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

“We have strong grounds about his involvement in terror-related activities and cases against him under UAPA," said an official.

A Red Corner Notice alerts police forces across the world about fugitives who are wanted internationally.

Interpol should have accepted the case evidence and supporting documents, not just that he is doing political activities, the sources said.

Pannun’s movements are not peaceful as he is sending money for contract killings and is involved with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, they added.

Many recent murder cases in Punjab found footprints of Pannun and the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) but Interpol did not appreciate this evidence either, sources said.

Also, cases are filed with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where everything is scrutinised by the government, they pointed out.

According to the sources, the Government of India may give one round of appeal again to Interpol in a bid to make the intergovernmental agency understand the real problem and Pannun’s involvement.

