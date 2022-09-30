Exclusive | ISIS-linked Literature, Training Guides, Explosives-making Manuals: 'Curriculum' of PFI Cadres

Raids by various state police forces revealed that many arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were in possession of Islamic State-linked literature, training booklets, and even explosives-making manuals, CNN-News18 has learnt from sources.

The PFI was banned by the government this week for five years for allegedly having “links" with global terror organisations like ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The outfit has been accused of indulging in “disturbing" the communal and secular fabric of the country and “posing a grave threat" to national security by advancing its radical ideology and calling for the establishment of political Islam in India besides allegedly carrying out targeted killings of Hindu activists.

The consistent flow of PFI cadres to terrorist outfit Islamic State itself is palpable evidence of its ideological affinity to the global terror group, officials told CNN-News18.

PFI was masking its ISIS terrorist ideology and projected itself in a different way (as a protector of the Muslim community), with a concrete plan, they added.

This, they said, was for the initial luring of fragile youths and once inducted providing them with arms and ideological training conducive to joining other terrorist outfits including Islamic State followed.

