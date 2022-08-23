Exclusive | ISIS Shadow over Attempt by 4 Tamil Youths to Kill Cops: News18 Accesses NIA Charge Sheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently blew the lid off a plan by four Tamil Nadu residents having links with global terror groups ISIS and al-Qaeda to set up various units to pursue anti-India activities, officials had said.

CNN-News18 has now exclusively accessed the charge sheet filed by the​ NIA.

The case was related to a conspiracy by the accused in threatening people and police officials, and also attempting to murder police personnel during vehicle checking on February 21.

The accused were also involved in spreading hatred and conspiracy for the secession of a part of India and to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by forming outfits such as “Khilafah Party of India", “Khilafah Front of India", “Intellectual Students of India", and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist orgainsations, including ISIS/Daesh, al-Qaeda, and National Thowheed Jamath of Sri Lanka, the charge sheet says.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had held conspiracy meetings in Trivandrum in Kerala, and Mannady in Chennai.

They wanted to recruit members for the Khilafah Party of India and other outfits floated by accused Sathik Batcha and R Ashiq along the lines of proscribed terrorist organisations like ISIS, al-Qaeda, and NTJ of Sri Lanka. During investigations, incriminating material was recovered, officials have said.

This material revealed that the accused were in contact with ISIS handlers and were using text, images, messages, magazines, and videos pertaining to ISIS and NTJ to indoctrinate and radicalise gullible youth, the charge sheet says.

On further probe, it was found that Khilafah Party of India, Khilafah Front of India, and Intellectual Students of India are outfits floated by ICAMA Sathik (Sathik Batcha) around 2016.

He enrolled Ashiq and others to spread the ideology of Khilafah Party of India. The goal of these outfits is to establish Islamic rule and Shariah law in India by waging jihad, the NIA has alleged.

Young Muslims were being recruited into the Khilafah Party of India. They were being radicalised by showing videos of atrocities being committed against Muslims and by also imparting knowledge relating to weapons, says the charge sheet.

The duo of Sathik and Ashiq used various social media platforms to enrol members in these outfits apart from talking with foreign handlers and ISIS entities, according to the central agency.

The two were actively attempting to procure weapons and explosives, according to evidence gathered by the NIA.

Flags and brochures retrieved from their devices reveal an uncanny resemblance to ISIS material, says the charge sheet. This, according to officials, also establishes the fact that the outfits floated by Sathik are ISIS manifestations in both form and content.

