Exclusive | Leap of Faith: Beneath the Surface of Punjab’s Religious Conversion Row Lies a Sad Reality

Himaneesh Bhagat, 7, is visually impaired since birth. His father, who runs a confectionery business, left no hospital unvisited near their house in Jalandhar and across Punjab, before their search for a suitable one came to an end with PGI Chandigarh. But even after more than two years of treatment, Himaneesh has not benefited much. About a year ago, it was suggested to the family by a few local Christians that if they visit a missionary in Jalandhar, the boy may get his sight back. The child’s parents are yet to accept the proposal.

“I was told that several visitors to the missionaries have managed to get rid of their unending years-long illnesses. They promised me that my child will be able to see if I turn Christian. But I have not accepted the condition yet. I don’t find any logic there. Moreover, my wife and mother are also against switching religions," said Sanjeev Kumar Bhagat, the child’s father.

Himaneesh, a class 2 student, studies in Braille. His mother, Sunita, says she has more faith in medical science than any of these religious groups.

But unlike the Bhagats, 42-year-old Som Singh (name changed), a resident of a village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, says he has benefited from the missionaries. Singh told CNN-News 18 that his wife, who turned Christian about a year ago, received a sum of Rs 8,000 that the couple used to get a pucca house.

“She got the money once. We did not get any other benefit. She was told that she will be taken care of if she joins them. She has undergone baptism. I am still a Hindu. They keep pestering me to visit the church but I do not," he said, requesting anonymity.

Singh works as a daily wage labourer while his wife collects garbage for their survival. He also said that many others from his village, who find it hard to earn a living, have chosen Christianity, hoping it will make their lives a little better.

Other than those who underwent baptism and those who did not, there are those who converted, but after a while switched back to their religion.

28-year-old Kumar, who only wished to identify himself with his surname, said that with conversion come duties one cannot overlook. “There are certain conditions like to pray before every meal, mandatory Sunday mass visits and to make donations. All of us who visited churches paid Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. The donations are as per our wish," said Kumar, who is in the sanitary products business.

It was after his marriage that Kumar converted back to Hinduism because his wife was a Hindu. “My parents too had been asking me to convert back. I remained a Christian for almost two years. I had heard they offer to send one abroad and help them settle in foreign countries. Despite undergoing baptism, I neither got any financial support nor could I go abroad. I then decided to quit and became a Hindu once again," he added.

Experts say that the allurements of sending one abroad are also prevalent in Punjab because several youths have been fleeing the state of late, to try their overseas.

Amarjeet Singh Narang, a retired professor and social scientist, said that there is no single factor for conversion. “As many as 30% of people in Punjab come from lower castes. Many of them belong to very weak financial backgrounds. Given that, they may have been lured in not only with foreign trips but probably with many of their requirements met. These are mainly the deprived sections, who feel rejected by society, and are possibly being lured with basics like education, health and other things," Narang said.

During its visit to Jalandhar, CNN-News18 found that the two main churches that have come up are in the villages of Khambra and Khojewala. While the Khambra church is run by Ankur Narula, it is Harpreet Deol who manages the one in Khojewala.

These two churches run ministries and missionaries that not only facilitate people who have agreed to undergo baptism but also help them with services like that of a marriage bureau. As CNN-News 18 visited the Khojewala church, the team met Deol’s staff who turned down any possibility of a meeting with him, saying that he was not available. At the Khambra church, Narula’s staff gave a similar response. The people at both the churches also refused to share any statement.

Across Punjab, meanwhile, many small organisations led by Hindu and Sikh leaders have also mushroomed over the years, which claim that they educate people against these conversions and even hold door-to-door campaigns, asking people to not switch religions.

Manoj Nanna of Hind Kranti Dal said that over the past two years his organisation has helped more than 400 men and women return to their religion after having undergone baptism. “The main reasons are the same everywhere – ration, medical facilities and cheap education. If there is a dedicated government that provides basics to the people of Punjab, I believe there will be no reason left for people to be lured in the name of religion," Nanna said.

