Exclusive | Maha Crackdown on PFI: Home Dept Permits Top Cops, Magistrates to Act, Seize Properties

Following nationwide raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Centre banning the radical Islamic outfit and some of its affiliates for five years on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government has ordered a further crackdown against the organisation, News18 has learnt.

According to sources, the state home department has issued orders empowering police commissioners and district magistrates to take action against the outfit accused of having links with global terrorist organisations such as Islamic State (ISIS).

The Maharashtra government’s order names the PFI and eight affiliated organisations.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the instructions are to seize properties and initiate other appropriate steps against PFI. The state government’s order is under section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

Apart from PFI, the organisations that were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA by the Centre include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activists and seizure of several dozen properties.

The union home ministry said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been involved in violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here