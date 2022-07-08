Exclusive | Maharashtra Power Shift Surprised Me, Didn’t Know Devendra Would Join Govt: Amruta Fadnavis

Her husband is now Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and is seen by many analysts as one of the key figures behind the recent change of government in the state.

However, banker, actor, singer, and social activist Amruta Fadnavis told News18 in an exclusive interview on Friday that the dramatic power shift took her by surprise.

“The change of government in the state came as a surprise for me as well. I wasn’t in the country at the time. I was in London," she said.

After an Eknath Shinde-led disgruntled Shiv Sena faction brought down the Uddhav Thackeray administration and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party, there was uncertainty over whether Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister, would join the government.

“I thought Devendra Fadnavis was not going to be a part of the government, but he followed the party’s orders," said Amruta.

“This was a pleasant surprise for me. My daughter Divija was at home on the day of the swearing-in ceremony. Devendra didn’t say anything to her and took her there. On reaching Raj Bhavan, she learnt that her father was now the deputy CM of Maharashtra."

Devendra Fadnavis this week went to Nagpur to visit his home after the government formation, and he took out a roadshow from the airport.

“I was in Nagpur and I grew emotional when I saw the love people displayed for Devendra during the rally," said Amruta. “Maharashtra now has a development-oriented government."

