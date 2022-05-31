EXCLUSIVE | On Cam, 7 Suspects Having Breakfast Before Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder; Intel Sources Reveal 'Major Planning'

A few names have surfaced for their alleged involvement in the daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. According to top intelligence sources, these people were either involved or had crucial details of the plan to kill the 28-year-old singer-politician, putting spotlight on gang wars.

According to the intelligence sources, one Bhola from Hisar (Haryana), Satender Kala, Sonu Kajal and Bittu from Narnaud (Haryana), Ajay Gill, Amit Kajla, Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin (manager of Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulaq) and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

According to the CCTV footage released by the Punjab police from Mansukh Dhaba on Bhikhi Road in Mansa, seven suspects can be seen having breakfast together on May 29 morning, hours before the murder took place. Of these, two have been identified as Manpreet Singh Mannu from Kussa and Jagroop Singh Roopa from Jaura – a small village in Punjab.

Most of the suspects are from Punjab and Haryana except Goldy Brar, who purportedly took the responsibility of the crime through a social media post. Brar also said he and the Lawrence Bishnoi group “were behind the murder" to avenge the deaths of Vicky Middhukhera and Gurlal Brar.

Goldy Brar, who is currently hiding in Canada, belongs to Mukstar. His father was an ASI who was given compulsory retirement after Brar’s involvement in a murder case.

Davinder Bambiha gang had alleged that singer Mankirat Aulaq was behind the murder. They also alleged that Aulaq extorts money from Punjab singers.

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the Moose Wala case. The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bisnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

Gangsters Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi who are also in the police custody were also questioned in the matter, the police said. Punjab police chief VK Bhawra said on Sunday that prima facie, the murder seems to be the case of an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patiala group.

The police further said that Bishnoi, who has allegedly been running an extortion racket from inside the jail for years, is actively in touch with his associates. Bishnoi was lodged in a Rajasthan jail and was later shifted to a Delhi prison in connection with an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case. Bishnoi and his gang members are allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

The Delhi police special cell unit had last month arrested gangster Shahrukh, 28, who reportedly said he was planning to murder Moosewala. Shahrukh was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. He was involved in several cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. “We are also probing if Shahrukh was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar," a police officer said.

