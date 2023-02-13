The world is changing, and the Russia-Ukraine war is only one example of that change, said Danny Lauber, chief executive officer (CEO) of Aerospace Services India, the new wholly-owned subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.

“The impact of the war is that the world is seeing a change, it creates needs, it increases countries flying…it has created demand. It also showed that if you are dependent on one source, if the global scenario changes, the chances of your survival will be very low. Independence will be very important. India has shown this too," he told News18 in an exclusive conversation at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Lauber also said that for other countries to dent the domination of the United States, Russia, and China in the defence industry, synergies and alliances are very important.

Advertisement

“India is a source of huge talent and capabilities and shows potential. Israel is also a player. And together we can definitely challenge other players," he said. The Make in India initiative is very important and shows the world to be self-reliant, added Lauber.

At Aero India, Israel Aerospace Industries is showcasing a wide array of aerial systems, including its Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) strategic unmanned aerial system (UAS) Heron TP. There are also IAI’s advanced tactical loitering munitions Mini Harpy and Rotem, designed for both ground and naval units.

In addition, the company is exhibiting an advanced GEO mini communication satellite, whose development is based on IAI’s long heritage, and the Dror 1, Israel’s national communication satellite.

There’s also IAI’s Rampage, a supersonic, long-range accurate air-ground assault rocket for the annihilation of high-quality targets. The Scorpius G (ground) is a ground-based EW system designed to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats. It also has an aerial refuelling tanker for the supply of aerial refuelling and strategic transport aircraft. IAI’s Harop loitering munition will be on display in the Adani Group booth and the LORA (long-range attack) missile and MRSAM (medium-range surface-to-air missile) will be on display in the BEL booth.

Advertisement

Talking about his company’s presence at Aero India, Lauber said, “We are very focused on partnership, we are announcing a very strong partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited."

Advertisement

India and Israel will be announcing a joint venture, which will add value to their service providers, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here