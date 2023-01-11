Exclusive | Modi Govt on War Footing to Take 'Bold Steps' for J&K, Drawdown of Rashtriya Rifles on Cards

After abrogation of Article 370 sections, the Narendra Modi government is all set to take a few more bold steps for Jammu and Kashmir, News18 has learnt.

J&K in the coming days will see unprecedented structural changes in the deployment of security forces including the reduction of Indian Army troops as well from various areas and deployment of paramilitary forces, multiple sources confirmed.

The final meeting between the ministries of home affairs and defence and other stakeholders is yet to happen but it has been learnt that proposals with changes have been made and shared for initial approvals that were discussed in a recent meeting in the MHA.

Sources told News18 that a phase-wise drawdown plan for the Rashtriya Rifles is on the cards, which will take over six years to complete, as proposed.

But, officials are expecting that the drawdown will happen early and a few phases will be completed by next year. A sizeable number of troops of RR will be downsized in the next few months.

It is not that the Rashtriya Rifles will be completely removed from J&K and a significant number will remain in the future too.

Interestingly, two districts of Kashmir, Ganderbal and Badgam, which are under the control of the Rashtriya Rifles for operations are likely to see the first phase and movement of CRPF will be visible in the next few weeks, multiple sources confirmed to News18.

In a high-level meeting, it was decided that the proposal for drawdown will be swift as per the situation and two districts will be given to the CRPF for counterinsurgency operations.

But, on the other hand, sources said that Rashtriya Rifles wants other forces to take charge of a few nakas, ROPs, etc, first and the district-level drawdown will depend on the situation.

RR wants police forces to first take control of highways and deploy troops as per the plan.

“The proposal shared has talked about posts and location-wise drawdown which was explained at the appropriate level. The sense of normalcy may not get conveyed to the general populace in the region if it takes very long as the situation is getting better month-wise," an official said.

As of now, RR battalions are deployed for counterinsurgency operations and road-opening in the hinterlands.

Rashtriya Rifles, the premier fighting force of the Indian Army, was raised on October 1, 1990, by then Chief of Army Staff General VN Sharma. The force, which is engaged in constant counterterrorism operations, was formed especially for J&K.

Other steps

Top sources confirmed to News18 that the central government has also planned the restructuring of paramilitary forces in the Valley as well as parts of Jammu considering a change in threat perception.

Apart from this, the Centre has decided on a roadmap that also includes giving additional responsibilities to a few police forces which may also have an impact on the deployment of forces in different zones.

The government is also working on “one territory one force" to take on operations and security.

It has been learnt that the MHA will push for more specialised counterinsurgency operation teams like Valley QAT and equip them with the latest tech and weapons.

The focus area of the government would remain the Valley where it is expected that the CRPF will get a role enhancement and is likely to be the only force to be deployed in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Other paramilitary forces will be there but some changes and withdrawal will be done from various duties in J&K, said sources. A decision has also been taken on the security of key installations in J&K.

Push for speedy investigation

Importantly, investigating agencies have been asked to clear pending probes of cases linked to J&K.

The government has already initiated multiple steps from declaring proxy outfits of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror groups and also designating individuals involved in terror activities as terrorists under UAPA.

