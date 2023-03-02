The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a property in downtown Srinagar of Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar (alias Latram), who was one of the three terrorists released following negotiations after the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) in 1999, sources told CNN-News18.

He is a “Designated Individual Terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

Zargar is the founder and chief commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al Umar Mujahideen and is presently operating from Pakistan, said the NIA sources.

He has previously been associated with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several terror attacks in J&K, they added.

Over the years, he has been actively channelling funds into Kashmir valley to foment terrorism, said the sources.

He has also been accused of other heinous crimes such as murder and allegedly has close contacts with other terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

According to the sources, as part of the Government of India and NIA’s persistent efforts to curb the nefarious designs of terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, this attachment is another example of the impactful action against them.

