NIA Files Charge Sheet against 11 Accused over Brutal Killing of Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiyya Lal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet (RC-27/2022/NIA/DLI) before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, Rajasthan related to the brutal killing of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli by two assailants on June 28 this year. The assailants circulated the video of the murder on social media to create panic and terror amongst the masses across the country, said the agency.

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang module, conspired to take revenge, officials say. The accused were allegedly radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India.

The accused allegedly arranged deadly knives/arms and murdered Kanhaiyya Lal in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight.

They made a video of the killing, released and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intention of striking terror among the people of India, officials say.

The accused charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 449, 302, 307, 324, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) of IPC, sections 16, 18 & 20 of UAPA and section 4/25 (1B)(b) of the Arms Act are:

1. Mohammad Riyaz Attari, s/o Abdul Zabbar r/o 1052, Khanjipeer, Kishanpole, Girwa, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

2. Mohammad Gos S/o Rafiq Mohd r/o HN. 24/729, Raza Nagar, near Kishan Pol Police Chowki, PS Surajpol, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

3. Mohsin Khan @ Bhai, s/o Muzafar Khan Pathan r/o H. No. 18A, Govt press, Razanagar, Kishanpol, PS Surajpol, Dist. Udaipur, Rajasthan.

4. Asif Hussain s/o Md. Hussain r/o Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar, PS Savina, Dist. Udaipur, Rajasthan.

5. Mohammad Mohsin, s/o Mohammed Islam r/o Gali no 04, Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar, PS Savina, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

6. Vasim Ali, s/o Late Imran Ali s/o H no. 725, Kishanpol, Raza Nagar, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

7. Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, son of Azaz Mohammad, r/o HN 143/24, Patel Circle, Diwan Sah Colony, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

8. Mohammed Javed, S/o Mohammed Moharam, R/o HN 9 Sindhi Sarkar Ki Haweli, Kheradiwala, PS-Amalkanta, District-Udaipur, Rajasthan.

9. Muslim Khan @ Muslim Raza, son of late Sher Mohammad, R/o Mohalla- Nai Avadi, Vill- Parsola, Teh- Dhariyawad, District- Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

10. Salman, r/o Karachi Pakistan.

11. Abu Ibrahim r/o Karachi Pakistan.

Two men with a cleaver killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur city’s Dhan Mandi area, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The men who slit the victim’s throat later posted videos on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

