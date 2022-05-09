Exclusive | NIA Raids on Dawood Ibrahim’s Associates in Mumbai Reveal Plot to Target Shiv Sena Leaders

In a major crackdown on the D-Company, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided over 20 locations in Mumbai and unearthed a plot to target eminent personalities and trigger violence across the country.

Drug smugglers, real estate managers of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and hawala operators were among those raided across locations in Parel, Goregaon and Santa Cruz. The NIA has been keeping an eye on the D-Company, which is a banned terrorist organisation under the UN.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the D-Company, under Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates, has established a special unit for “striking terror in the minds of people of India by attacking eminent personalities in India including political leaders, businessman and others by using explosive/firearms and other lethal weapons".

They added that Shiv Sena leaders were on the target and Dawood’s associate Chhota Shakeel had sent two sharpshooters for them.

It is also “planning to instigate and trigger incidents which may lead to the onset of violence in various parts of India. These areas are the National Capital Region, Mumbai and other major Indian cities".

The main accused are Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar @ Dawood Bhai, Haji Anees @ Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh @ Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel @Javed Chikna, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon @ Tiger Memon.

In February this year, the NIA registered a case pertaining to the involvement of top leadership and operatives of D-Company, many of them based abroad, in terror activities, organised crime and acts aimed at creating unrest in India.

Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of US$25 million on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

