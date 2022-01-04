EXCLUSIVE | NIA to Get Six New Branches Across India, 300 Posts to be Created

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to get new branches at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar, as the finance ministry on Monday approved the ministry of home affairs (MHA) proposal for the six offices.

“The proposal from MHA regarding the creation of Offices at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal Bhubaneswar and creation of 435 posts is examined and creation of 300 posts is agreed," the finance ministry said in a communication.

According to sources, the MHA had, in its letter to the finance ministry, asked for an average of 72 personnel and officers for each office, but got approval for only 50 members. Bengaluru, Patna and Bhopal branches will be headed by deputy inspector generals (DIG), while the other three branches will be headed by a superintendent of police (SP)-level officer. All locations will have five inspectors to probe cases, along with forensic experts.

“Opening the offices will take time as the NIA has to initiate other processes related to the location of the office, recruitment, among others," a senior government official told News18.

The central agency is focusing on increasing its strength across India, with recruitments across levels. Last month, the NIA had put out an advertisement for 28 posts of constables on a deputation basis. These constables will join the offices in New Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Raipur, Jammu, Chandigarh, Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

“Currently, we have 12 branches across India, in addition to the headquarters in New Delhi. With the expansion of mandate and geographical spread of NIA, the requirements for specialised skill sets and trained manpower have also grown manifold," NIA DG Kuldiep Singh had said in a letter sent to all states for filling up of posts on a deputation basis last year.

“Over the past 12 years, we have seen that the state police personnel experienced in the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) or crime branch are better equipped at conducting meticulous investigations into terror-related and other offences," DG had said.

Officials selected for deputation to the NIA get an additional Special Security Allowance (SSA) – 20% of their basic pay – in addition to other admissible allowances.

