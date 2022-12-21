Exclusive | Pak Plans Narco-terror Push in Kashmir, Major Misinformation Drive against Modi Govt: Sources

Pakistan has a new blueprint to spread terror in India, and CNN-News18 has accessed the details.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to escalate terror funding through the narcotics route and start a major misinformation campaign against the Narendra Modi government, sources said.

According to them, Pakistan’s new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Ahmed faces a slew of challenges to establishing his position after the abrogation of Article 370 sections in Jammu and Kashmir and the failure of his country’s strategy in Afghanistan.

The intelligence sources said that narco funding is one of the biggest routes through which the ISI wants to re-establish its roots in Kashmir and it is sending in drug consignments through infiltrating terrorists or drug dealers sitting on both sides of the border.

To establish new norms of hybrid killing they are using locals and they are paid through this drug money, they added.

ISI plans to make money through the drug trade in India and wants to turn the local youths into addicts to increase its business and so that these youngsters will be available to terror groups at short notice, the sources said.

ISI is also working with Khalistani terrorists now, and has created a nexus of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Pakistan and overground workers (OGWs) in India, they added.

The Hizb groups are given the task of handling the distribution of drugs for sale to their partners in the Valley, and these later cross state boundaries into Punjab for the illegal sale of the narcotics, the sources said.

These groups are called the Kashmir Khalistani desk at ISI, they added.

These sleeper cells allegedly engage in financial transactions through hawala channels.

According to intelligence sources, ISI is finding this to be the most lucrative business, as one kilogram of heroin reaching from Afghanistan to Pakistan makes one crore rupees in South Asia, while the same drugs cost five crore rupees in the global market.

The narcotics trade funds terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and simultaneously creates challenges for security forces there, they added.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admitted to using narcotics to finance anti-India proscribed organisations during an interview with The Washington Post in September 1994.

