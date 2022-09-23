Exclusive | PFI Cadre Deported from Singapore, Arrested by NIA on Arrival

Top sources have told CNN-News18 that Singapore-based Indian national Sahil Hammed has been deported to India. He was allegedly involved in mobilising funds for the Popular Front of India (PFI) since 2016 from the island country.

The development comes at a time when PFI was raided by multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency across 15 states on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 106 functionaries for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

According to the sources, Sahil was working as a quality analyst and quality controller in Singapore-based firm Dyna-Mac Engineering Services Pvt Ltd.

He made several overseas bank transfers from Singapore to the PFI and because of these multiple transfers he came under the scanner, they added.

Sahil reportedly came in contact with the PFI in 2009 and became a regular cadre.

Officials said he was arrested by the NIA at the airport on his arrival. He gave information about fundraising and other activities of the PFI in Singapore, they added.

