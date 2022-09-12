Exclusive | Plotters in India And Abroad Using Gangsters to Spread Terror: Delhi Police Special Cell FIR

The members of a criminal syndicate or gangs based in India and abroad, under a well-planned conspiracy along with their associates and supporters from within the country and outside intend to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country, says an FIR of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell accessed exclusively by CNN-News18.

The perpetrators execute spectacular heinous crimes, including but not limited to targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country, the FIR says.

These acts of terror are carried out publicly in a gruesome manner by using lethal weapons such as firearms and explosives procured through illegal smuggling from across the borders, it has been alleged.

Advertisement

According to the police, members of the aforementioned terrorist gangs are further using cyberspace and social media to publicise these acts to create deeper and widespread fear and terror amongst the public at large.

The gang members exploit this sense of fear and terror for raising funds for committing terrorist acts through criminal activities such as extortion, criminal intimidation, smuggling of illegal narcotics, sale and purchase of illegal weapons, etc, says the FIR.

The funds so generated, as per the police, are being used to finance the terror activities and recruit impressionable youth in their gang in order to further the said activities.

According to the FIR, the persons engaged in such terrorist activities include:

Lawrence Bishnoi s/o Azad Singh o/ r/o Village Dutarwali, PS Bhawala Abhor, Punjab, Kala Jathedi @Sandeep Jhanjhariya s/o Rajender o/r/o Village Jatheri, PS Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, Jasdeep Singh @Jaggu Bhagwanpuria s/o Sawinder Singh o/r/o Village Bhagwanpur, Batala, Gurdaspur, Punjab, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi s/o Shivdutt o/r/o Village Dutarwali, PS Bhawala, Abhor, Punjab, Anmol Bishnoi s/o Azad Singh o/r/o Village Dutarwali, PS Bhawala Abhor, Punjab, Vikram Brar s/o Sh. Jagraj o/r/o Village Dhinga, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, Satwinder @Godly Brar s/o Shamsher Singh o/r/o H. No. 970/2, Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, Lakhbir Singh @Landa s/o Sh. Niranjan Singh o/r/o Village Harike, District Tarn Taran, Punjab, Darmanjot Kahlon @Darman s/o Pooran Singh o/r/o Village Talwandi Khuman, PS Kathu Nangal, Amritsar Rural, Punjab and others.

Some of these gangsters are lodged in jails and are carrying out such criminal activities from there, while others are absconding and operating from different parts of India and foreign countries including but not limited to Canada, Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia, and the UAE, the FIR says.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here