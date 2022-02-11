Exclusive | Raj Bawa Has the Potential to be a Good All-rounder: U19 Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule

Former India and Mumbai leg-spinner, Sairaj Bahutule, has had fruitful stints as bowling coach of the India ‘A’ team in South Africa last November-December and of the India Under-19 team that won the Asia Cup in UAE in December and the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies recently. The 49-year-old Bahutule is pleased with the performances of the Under-19 bowlers and tells news18.com in this exclusive interview that their cricketing journey begins now as they prepare for first-class cricket, which is the Ranji Trophy.

“I enjoyed my stint in both the places because of the different ways of approaching the coaching aspects. With India A, the boys are much more settled and know what they are doing. With the Under-19, it’s more about seeing how they develop and how you can influence them in all the aspects of cricket – the mental and technical aspects of it. Not so technical because you are in a tournament but you are fine tuning a few things. Overall, I really enjoyed both the stints, to be honest," Bahutule told this website soon after returning home to Mumbai.

Excerpts from the interview:

>How do you look back at the Under-19 World Cup triumph?

It’s been a fantastic last couple of months, to be honest. The boys have improved day by day. When I joined the camp in Bengaluru (India U-19 team had a skills camp for four days before leaving for the Asia Cup and then the World Cup), the boys looked short on confidence as to how they were going to approach the tournament. It was a big platform for them. We got them together. From my side, from the bowlers’ point of view, I just gave them a lot of confidence, made them focus on their basics, kept them in a good headspace so that they were not overwhelmed by the occasion and their anxiety levels didn’t go high. It was very important to make them focus completely on their basics and make sure they were bowling to their strengths, what they knew best and then obviously everything revolved around how they were bowing and the tactical part to it. They responded very well. Yash Dhull also led the team well. The bond between the players was very good. The camaraderie was very nice. Everybody enjoyed each other’s company and enjoyed each other’s performances also. We gave the players a little bit of space and we were not following a regiment sort of a thing. We got to their level to make them understand how good they were and that is why they were selected and show how best they could perform on any platform rather than think it was a big Asia Cup or a big World Cup. I was asking them to focus on their game rather than the occasion.

>How good a preparation for the World Cup was the Asia Cup in UAE?

It was a very good preparation. These kids hadn’t played much cricket before except for the Challengers and the tri-series (involving India ‘A’, India ‘B’ and Bangladesh U-19). As a unit, they had not really played together. The Asia Cup was the ideal preparation for us so that they could play together and as coaches, we knew what the best combination could be and who was the most effective person, how we could set it up for the World Cup. The games that we played were good quality games because Asian teams are generally good. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were all really good oppositions to play against, so we could really know what our strengths and our area of concerns were.

>You spoke about making the players focus on their games. How could the players not be worried about the Covid situation? As a coach, how did you keep them going when the team was hit by Covid after the first game against South Africa?

Everybody knew what the situation was. The Covid situation was bad. They had to accept what it was. The conversations were not really around the situation but to think that at least we have the opportunity to play cricket when everything else was shut. All they had to do was to be as safe as possible. Unfortunately, a few of the players got asymptomatic. The boys also showed a lot of resilience and a lot of character. They themselves got out of it. We were there to help them out mentally and were talking to them all the time. They themselves wanted to get back on the ground and perform. They showed a lot of character.

>How tough was it to put an 11 on the field for the second league game against Ireland after some players tested positive for Covid?

From the coaches’ point of view, it was the first time for us to respond to that particular situation. It was just a question of taking decisions. Unfortunately, whoever tested positive had to be secluded and kept away from the group. Whatever we had, we had to play, eleven of us. Nishant (Sindhu) was told at the last moment that he was to be the captain and he responded very well and took the 10 other guys together. Obviously, the group was shaken up a little bit. As coaches, we saw how we could keep them calm and focused only on the game and look into the other aspects post-match. The resilience shown by the boys was fantastic. We had only 11 players during the first drinks break, I went in (laughs). But, there were some protocols to follow about the clothing part. So, since our trainer was the only one wearing the required clothing, he went out. As coaches, we were willing to do anything and everything. We had to be proactive and make sure the players were responding the way we were getting about it.

>People speak highly of Yash Dhull and his captaincy and relate his batting to Virat Kohli and captaincy to MS Dhoni. What do you make of him?

I don’t think you can compare him with all these great guys. I don’t think that is the right way to move ahead. These youngsters need to be creating their own niche. I don’t think comparing them to any of these great guys is correct. It is a process for him. He is a very good batter. He has got the aggressive style of play. On the field also, the other 10 guys also supported him. Yes, he was the guy taking the decisions. We coaches also helped him in taking those right decisions. For him, the journey has actually started now. It is very important now for him to focus on his game. Now that he is selected for the Ranji Trophy, he needs to perform there. He needs to grow now from what he has achieved and not focus on things that may not be in his hands. Yes, he led the team well and has got a good head on his shoulders. How he responds to things and moves ahead is important.

>The journey actually begins now not only for him but also for the other U-19 cricketers, playing red-ball cricket. Isn’t it?

Right. Most of them are selected for their State teams, which from our point of view is very fruitful. That is what the under-19 boys should be achieving, going and playing Ranji Trophy, getting into a first-class side and performing and then taking it from there onto a higher and bigger platform. The satisfying thing is that these guys have been selected in the State teams, which may not have been the case had they not played in the World Cup or not done well.

>You must be happy with the way the bowlers performed overall in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, aren’t you?

Raj Bawa is a good all-rounder, one should look after him. He definitely has the potential to be a good all-rounder. Once he goes through the grind of first-class cricket, it will make him a better player. He has good skill sets. Working with the bowlers itself was quite good. They were all coachable. Among fast bowlers, Rajvardhan (Hangargekar) was aggressive, got good speeds, got good control over his bowling. Ravi Kumar was the left-arm seamer, he was a revelation, got the ball into the right-handed batsman, got good swing control and bowls good lengths. Both of them created pressure and got early wickets and kept the batting under control. They steadied the innings. Obviously Raj Bawa coming at one change, bowled in the right areas. I think in the final, his spell was outstanding, he was running in very well. His run up was smooth compared to the other games. And, he bowled well. Obviously, almost every over, he got a wicket. Among the spinners, Vicky Otswal was steadying the ship by bowling tight with his left-arm spin. He had a fabulous Asia Cup and was man of the final. There was (Kaushal) Tambe, an all-rounder who did the job when the left-handers came in, and Nishant Sindhu also bowled well in tandem with these two spinners. Each one was given a role and they played to the best of their ability.

>There is a growing concern in domestic cricket about the lack of quality spinners. How do you like to see these under-19 spinners shape up and bring back spin to the fore?

There will be a process where these boys will be looked after, nurtured and their performances and progress will be monitored. It just does not stop here. The Board and the NCA will see how to groom them to be better cricketers. I will also follow up with them at the NCA. Everything will be monitored. There will be a process to it and ensure how they get better, and go to the higher levels of cricket.

>How much of a help was it to have VVS Laxman in the dressing room in the West Indies?

Laxman just being there was a huge inspiration to all the boys. He was so liked by all the boys. They knew his personality, who has done exceedingly well and won games for India. At the same time, his calming effect and talking to the boys, sharing his experiences, being just very open about it, talking about how his journey has been, just reminding them how good they were as youngsters was good for the entire team and for us (coaches).

>The Ranji Trophy is round the corner. But, how much would they be keen on the IPL, with the auction scheduled this weekend?

From my side, I can say that I have been talking to them to focus on the process and not think too much about IPL because they are at a stage of cementing their places in the State team, not to get carried away by all the success and focus on things that are still to happen. They are in the Ranji Trophy squads. Ranji Trophy is going to be played before the IPL. The focus is, if the States give them the opportunity, to be ready for it. The process they need to follow and understand rather than thinking on all the other aspects. They need to focus on their game, ensure that they are playing their roles and contributing as batters and bowlers, and try to see how they can improve every match and get better at things. Personally, I’d say not really think too much about the IPL part because they are at the stage of their careers where they need to focus on their game more than anything else. These things (IPL), if they do well, will just happen, rather than searching for something that can influence their cricket a lot.

