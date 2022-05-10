Exclusive | Rinda Group Behind Mohali Attack? Gangster-Terrorist May Have Planned Offensive to Flex Muscles

Monday’s rocket attack on the intelligence office of the Punjab Police in Mohali may have been orchestrated by gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’, whose name was also confirmed in connection with the 2021 Ludhiana court blast case.

Top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18 that there was no specific input about a rocket attack on Intel agencies but seven months after the encounter of Punjab’s most-wanted gangster and drug smuggler Jaipal Singh Bhullar in Kolkata by Punjab Police, an input suggested the officer concerned would not be spared.

This has led the agencies to believe that the attack was carried out by an upset Rinda in an attempt to flex his muscles after all his modules were busted by agencies in the past one year. The Nawa Shahar module as well as the Karnal bust a few days ago was Rinda’s module.

The sources added that the attack was to possibly project his strength that his story is still intact.

Earlier, sources had told CNN-News18 that the gangster has been using his local network for sending drugs and weapons coming from Pakistan to different parts of India.

Rinda is possibly in Johar Town in Lahore with Wadhawa Singh who is working on behalf of the ISI, they added.

According to the sources, Rinda is running a self-funded terror network, and with the sale of drugs, they fund the movement of weapons and activate local youth for the job.

The ISI wants Wadhawa Singh and Rinda, the sources said, to carry out some major blasts with RDX, kill local leaders to create panic, and locate opportunities to foment Hindu-Sikh and Hindu-Muslim tensions.

Meanwhile, the attackers who tried to blow up the Punjab intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening may have used an RPG-22, as assessed from the ammunition head, top sources told CNN-News18.

Nicknamed ‘Netto’, RPG-22 is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5 mm fin-stabilised projectile that can be prepared to fire in around 10 seconds, and can penetrate 400 mm of armour, 1.2 metres of brick or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

The projectile damaged some windowpanes but did not explode, said officials. The building doesn’t have any CCTV cameras.

