Exclusive | 'Seemed Happy': Punjab Jail Inmates Confirm Speaking to Gangster Satta on Day of RPG Attack, Say Sources

Top intelligence sources have confirmed to CNN-News18 that several Punjab jail inmates have admitted that they spoke with gangster Satveer Satta on Saturday, when there was a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police station in the state’s border district of Tarn Taran.

They added that a nexus between ‘most wanted’ terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa, and Satta has been exposed. All three hail from nearby villages in Tarn Taran.

Punjab police questioned an accused in Goindwal jail, who has confirmed that he got a call from Satveer Satta before and after the RPG attack, and the gangster apparently seemed happy after the blast, said sources.

This accused also confirmed to Punjab police that the consignment for the attack was the same one that came for Rinda, they added.

Intelligence sources also said that Satveer Satta is possibly in Spain.

CNN-News18 has already reported based on information from intelligence sources that Satta and Landa allegedly executed the blast on behalf of Rinda, who was named as the mastermind behind the Mohali RPG attack in May.

The sources had also said that on the day of the blast, Satta and Landa spoke to many associates, including gangsters, in different jails of Punjab.

They, in fact, spoke to five to six of their associates in jails and asked them to switch off their mobile phones. Agencies said they wanted these phones to be switched off so that no links could be established before or after the blast.

Satta is from Shera Panua, which is next to the Sarhali police station, where the blast took place. Rinda, a member of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, is from Sarhali village located close to the site of the attack, while Landa belongs to Harike village.

CNN-News18 has already reported that this was the same consignment that came for the attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

