Exclusive | Top Gangsters Executing Agenda of Khalistani Groups from Tihar Jail with Help of Staffers

Notorious gangsters locked up in Delhi’s Tihar Jail are being used by Khalistani groups to further their cause, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

According to them, these criminals are increasing their activities from the prison premises.

Almost 17-18 top gangsters are lodged in Tihar Jail who are still able to carry out their business with relative ease, said the sources.

The role of jail staffers who are helping them out for money is under the scanner, they added.

Some prison staffers are allegedly charging huge amounts to supply phones and SIM cards inside the barracks.

These gangsters, the sources say, are used by Canada-based Khalistani groups to carry out various criminal and anti-India activities.

These groups allegedly identified singers for extortion and protection money.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh is also purportedly on the radar of these organisations. Aulakh recently asked for security cover from authorities after the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is an associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi who is lodged in Tihar Jail and was questioned on Tuesday.

The gangsters in Tihar are largely from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

A suggestion has been given to shift them to different prisons under provisions of the Jail Act, said the sources.

