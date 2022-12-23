Exclusive | Udaipur Tailor Murder: Riyaz, Gos And Pak Handlers Had BJP, RSS on Radar, Says Charge Sheet

Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Gos Mohammad, two accused in the brutal killing of Rajasthan tailor Kanhaiyya Lal Teli on June 28, were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CNN-News18 has learnt.

In their interrogation, the two men allegedly said that they used to discuss the popularity of the BJP in the country.

They were allegedly in touch with some Pakistani handlers who asked them to maintain a relationship with the local BJP unit, to begin with.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet (RC-27/2022/NIA/DLI) before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, Rajasthan, against 11 people including Riyaz and Gos over Kanhaiyya Lal’s murder.

The two men with a cleaver allegedly killed the victim in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The men who slit the victim’s throat later posted videos on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

According to the charge sheet, as part of their conspiracy, Gos and Riyaz had started joining BJP events and trying to gather information about the party leadership.

They wanted to visit Pakistan again but somehow that never materialised, says the charge sheet.

In their interrogation, the two men allegedly said that their handlers were from the Sunni organisation Dawat-e-Islami but investigators feel they were also in touch with Pakistan agencies for guidance and logistics.

Security agencies feel a murder of this nature is not possible without a very high level of motivation and that can only be provided by a foreign handler.

CNN-News18 had reported earlier that Gos and Riyaz were in touch with 18 Pakistani phone numbers, all of which were verified.

The two men have allegedly told agencies that they were doing recce of BJP leaders in their locality and Rajasthan also, and were planning something big.

Gos Mohammad joined Dawat-e-Islami through Riyasat Hussain and Abdul Razak of Udaipur and visited Karachi, Pakistan, at the end of 2013 along with 30 others from India, sources said.

Gos allegedly also revealed that Dawat-e-Islami is connected with the banned Islamist outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik of Pakistan.

Sources said Gos was also in constant touch with Salman Bhai and Abbu Ibrahim in Karachi, Pakistan. Both are associated with Dawat-e-Islami.

