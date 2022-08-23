Exclusive | Undue Favours, Waivers; L-G Kept in Dark: Focus of CBI's 'Liquor Scam' Probe against Sisodia

The FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, is based on the report of the lieutenant governor. The main points that are going to be probed are about waivers and benefits given to individuals by the minister, CNN-News18 has learnt.

According to the probe so far, sources said, the Delhi Excise Policy was tweaked without getting the nod from the highest competent authority, which is the L-G in the case of Delhi.

Undue favours were given to beneficiaries, i.e., licence holders, by the excise department after tender without proper approval, the findings indicate, said sources.

Another allegation is why coercive action against licence holders was waived off in the event of any default, and this is part of the FIR.

Officials said it is important to find out why liquor shops were opened in areas that were non-conforming.

The Delhi government also removed section 41 of the Delhi Excise Act 2009 for carrying out social media promotions, they said.

The earnest money deposit (EMD) refund of Rs 30 crore was approved in an Air Force zone in case a licence holder failed to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) in 30 days, it has been said.

Sisodia also allegedly gave undue benefits to liquor licences by revising the rates of foreign liquor and removing the levy of import pass fee of Rs 50 per case of beer.

Licence fee was reduced and waived in January 2022 in the name of Covid restrictions, even though the curbs were actually quite low at the time, said officials.

The CBI has alleged in the FIR that some of the L1 licence holders issued credit notes to retail vendors with the intention of diverting funds as kickbacks to public servants. L1 licences were extended without the approval of a competent authority, and no penalty or increase in licence fees was proposed, it said.

On the face of it, it looks like all these benefits were given to individuals, officials said.

The role of people close to the minister accused in the FIR is also under the scanner, they said.

The CBI, according to sources, will investigate gains made by these individuals in the name of these benefits.

