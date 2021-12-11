EXCLUSIVE | What Can India Achieve by 100th Year of Independence? Answer in Modi Govt's 'Vision India @ 2047'

What can India achieve by 2047. With this question in mind, the Narendra Modi government is marching ahead with ‘Vision India @ 2047’, under which a vision document will be prepared for when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence.

Highly placed sources in the government told News18.com that one or more sectoral groups of secretaries will hold discussions on identifying key strategic areas in which India can become the world leader and create a time-bound roadmap to achieve that. They will also ponder over aligning existing processes and regulations to global standards, and prepare a blueprint to position India’s academic, research institutions and think-tanks among the global best.

Sources said plans of what India could aspire to achieve by 2047 are still evolving, but some broader points have been drafted for further discussion and fine-tuning by the groups of secretaries.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is likely to discuss ‘Vision India @ 2047’ plans with the groups of secretaries in the coming weeks.

Sources told News18.com that the vision document planned for drafting will lay out key goalposts that India seeks to achieve by the centenary of its Independence, the roadmap and the deadlines. It is likely to highlight India’s long-term aspirations in terms of infrastructure and quality of life of Indian citizens.

A senior government official said planning for ‘Vision India @ 2047’ will require the groups of secretaries to suggest ways to develop “institutional expertise" in different fields and carry out an analysis of domestic capabilities across sectors, by comparing them with those existing in other advanced countries.

“Other plans slated for discussion include preparing the roadmap to ensure India’s public and private firms become global leaders and put forth a mechanism for collaborating with foreign governments and international agencies, so that they can play a role in India’s growth journey," the official said.

A second official told News18.com that while plans are still evolving on what goalposts India could aspire to meet by 2047, this will include aligning India’s processes and regulations with global standards. “Other plans could narrow down on focus areas in emerging technologies and draft a framework to position India as a global leader in those areas within a decade," the official said.

The plans could also include assessing disparities across states and devise ways to bridge the gaps. The groups of secretaries will suggest steps that can be taken within this decade with timelines and milestones.

The Centre is currently celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence under a year-long campaign called ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

