Exclusive | With R-Day Tableau, Branding Blitz & Visual Treats, Govt Readies to Flaunt 'Soul of India' at Maiden G20 Presidency

From a G20 tableau on Republic Day next year to G20 branding on metro trains in six major cities, 14 international airports and 55 cities which will be venues of over 200 meetings from December, the Narendra Modi government is planning big for its first-ever G20 presidency on the theme of ‘Soul of India’.

As reported by News18 earlier, the meetings will be held in all states and UTs. The list of cities now accessed by News18 shows that besides the major metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, the other venues would include cities like Lucknow, Udaipur, Jaipur, Port Blair, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram as well as Amaravati, Itanagar, Guwahati, Patna, Panaji, Shimla and north-eastern cities like Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, Gangtok and Kohima.

A massive publicity campaign has been planned for the event. “The intensity of the campaign will be high in the initial three months i.e., from December 2022 to February 2023. After that for next five months i.e. from March 2023 to July 2023 it will be moderate and just before final summit i.e. from August 2023 to September 2023 it will again be high," says a government document reviewed by News18.

Metro trains and stations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai will see G20 branding. The Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Udaipur, Port Blair, Guwahati, Pune, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Thiruvananthapuram airports will also see the branding across all terminals with emphasis on international ones.

A leading private firm will be appointed for the branding exercise.

Novel Plans

At airports, G20 visitors will be welcomed with scarfs and pagdi (turbans), complete with an Aarti, Mouli and Tilak ceremony. Customised G20 luggage tags will be provided to all visitors. A similar welcome will be given at the hotels. Traditional wear for men and women, depicting the rich cultural touch of the location, will be provided to visitors for the gala dinner and cultural evenings. Tour managers will also be appointed for planning excursions for the visitors involving Indian experiences.

“A destination management company would need to plan and provide the Indian experience from the moment guests arrive at the airport till their departure starting from the airport to the hotel, planned excursions and other venues, both day and night as and when time permits, to create a sublime and ubiquitous Indian ambience during the entire stay. The experiences at each location should be unique and should reflect the local tradition, culture and historical significance of meeting venue," says the document.

The foreign dignitaries are also expected to be accompanied by their spouses during the G20 Summit, Sherpa and Ministerial meetings. “A detailed minute-to-minute itinerary would need to be curated to intellectually stimulate, engage and entertain the accompanying spouse. This experience provides an excellent opportunity to extend our renowned hospitality and present a wide range of delectable Indian cuisine," the document adds.

