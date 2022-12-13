Expensive Purchases with Father’s Money, Then Plan to Repay by Selling Kidneys: How Andhra Student Was Duped of Rs 16 Lakhs

A female nursing student from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly duped of Rs 16 lakh in an attempt to sell her kidney to repay father.

As the girl moved to Hyderabad recently for nursing course, her father gave his mobile phone to her daughter. The student bought watches, dresses and other items online spending Rs 80,000 through her father’s UPI account. However, the student later realised that she wanted to deposit the same amount into the account before her father notices. But she did not have the money so she found a quick way online to earn cash by selling kidneys.

As per the complaint, she came across an advertisement which says there is an urgent need for kidneys and the donor will be paid Rs 7 crore. She contacted the person named Dr Praveen Raj who said she will be paid Rs 3.5 crore as initial amount and she will get the rest later.

Raj sought medical report of the student and later informed her that she is eligible to donate her kidney. The accused tricked her to give him Rs 16 lakh in installments as taxes so that she gets Rs 3.5 crore.

Raj also asked her to come to Delhi to get the money. When she reached Delhi by flight, there was no one to respond and receive her. Later on call, Raj said that she will get the money once she deposits Rs 1.5 lakh into his account.

Meanwhile, based on the missing complaint filed by her father, the police started a search operation and found the female nursing student at her friend’s house in Kanchikacherla of NTR district and handed her over to her father.

The student along with her father approached Guntur District Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Arif. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation.

