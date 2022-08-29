Experience South India With IRCTC's Special Air Tour Package; All You Need to Know

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has brought an air tour package to boost tourism in South India. Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Kovalam will be the destinations covered in this package. This information and other details related to the package were conveyed by IRCTC on Twitter.

IRCTC has chalked out three departure dates for the comfort of passengers. These dates are December 12 (2022), January 16 and February 17 (2023). The cost of this package per person on triple occupancy will be Rs 37,000 in comfort class. For double occupancy, the charges will be Rs 38,900. For single occupancy, you will have to pay Rs 49,700.

For children (with beds), the charges are Rs 31,900. For children (without a bed), charges are Rs 29,300.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

The duration of this trip is 5 days and 6 nights. You can call 8287931886 for more help. Breakfast and dinner will be provided. Flight for this package will commence from Mumbai airport.

For other details, people can also click the link mentioned below. Tickets for availing of this package can be booked on www.irctctourism.com.

Another similar package has been designed by IRCTC for South India. This tour package will cover places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, and Madurai. Places like Munnar, Rameshwaram and Trivandrum. Temples like Meenakshi Amman Temple and Sri Kanya Kumari Bhagwati Amman Temple will be covered.

Advertisement

The duration of this package is 7 days and 8 nights. Facilities like breakfast and dinner, hotel stay and travelling are also a part of this package. Tickets can be booked at the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here