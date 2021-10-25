In the past two years (almost), the Covid-19 pandemic has put the mortal fear of viruses in all of us. Therefore, earlier this year, when 14 cases of the Zika virus were identified in Kerala, health authorities took prompt action by putting all districts of the state on alert. Something similar is unfolding in Uttar Pradesh since Sunday after it was discovered that a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the Zika infection.

Currently, as the IAF officer receives treatment for the virus in a hospital, twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination said a health official in a media report.

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district.

Although not as novel as the coronavirus (and neither as deadly) Zika virus can cause some serious health concerns. Here’s all you need to know about this virus.

WHAT IS ZIKA VIRUS?

Zika has been around for a while and was first spotted in monkeys of Uganda, in 1947. In 1952, the first case of Zika was found in humans. This particular virus generally spreads through infected mosquitoes. However, thankfully not all mosquitoes can cause this disease and not every person who is bitten by an infected mosquito is vulnerable to Zika. People who have the highest risk of getting the Zika virus are those who live in or travel to areas with active Zika transmission.

HOW DOES THE VIRUS SPREAD?

The Zika virus spread mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. However, human to human transmission is also possible through sexual contact. Sex — vaginal, anal, oral — with an infected partner can transmit this virus. It can also happen from an infected pregnant woman to her foetus or through blood transfusion.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF ZIKA VIRUS?

Symptoms of Zika are usually flu-like with fever, rashes, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, conjunctivitis, and red-eye. According to the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) deaths due to Zika is uncommon. Mostly, the symptoms of this virus are mild, and in very severe cases the patient requires hospitalisation.

WHAT IS THE RISK FOR PREGNANT WOMEN?

Zika infection increases the chance of birth defects and other neurodevelopmental problems in the unborn baby growing in the womb of an infected pregnant woman. However, this must be said, that just because a pregnant woman tests positive for Zika, it doesn’t mean that her baby will surely be born with birth defects or neurodevelopmental impediments.WHAT ARE PRECAUTIONS TO BE TAKEN?The first thing to do is to avoid travelling to areas where there is a risk of getting Zika. If it is necessary to make that journey, ideally use mosquito repellents at all times. It is also advised to avoid sexual contact with an infected partner.

As of now, we don’t have any vaccine for the Zika virus, which puts pregnant women and their unborn children at great risk. If a pregnant woman tests positive, the focus should be on the baby’s growth for the remaining months.

