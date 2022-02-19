EXPLAINED: Mumbai’s Two New Railway Lines Connecting Thane and Diva in 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated newly constructed 9.44-km-long 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane and Diva through video conferencing. He also flagged off an additional suburban train services. In a tweet PIB India said: “The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the approx cost of Rs 620 crores and feature a 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city."

HERE’S IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THANE AND DIVA LINE

1. Kalyan is one of the major junction of the Central Railway.

2. Outstation trains coming from north and south of the country merge at Kalyan and move towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

3. Kalyan railway station had four tracks of which two were used for slow Mumbai local trains while the other two for fast local, Mail Express and goods trains.

4. Railways had planned two additional tracks between Kalyan and CSMT to segregate suburban and long distance trains.

5. Although, the work on the 5th and the 6th lines on the stretches between Kurla and Thane, and Diva and Kalyan, was completed earlier, the two tracks — each of 9.44 km between Diva and Thane — were left.

6. The fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) and was approved in 2008.

7. These two new lines have been built at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crore and includes a 1.4-km-long flyover, three major and 21 minor bridges.

8. Now with the commissioning of the two new lines, “the portion from Kurla-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Kalyan (36-km) has six lines with separate corridor for suburban (two slow local, two fast local), and long distance trains (two lines), specially for trains originating/ terminating from/to LTT," Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar told Times of India.

9. Railways said that new lines will enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city.

10. On Friday, PM Modi said that after commission of the 5th and 6th lines, there will be no delays in passage of mail and express trains going in and out of Mumbai and the additional tracks will also facilitate smooth running of suburban services.

