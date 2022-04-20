EXPLAINED: Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand Expressway Six Months Ahead of Schedule

The 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway from Chitrakoot to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh is slated to be completed over six months of schedule. According to reports, 93% of work has been completed. Laying the foundation stone on February 29, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “this project will create thousands of job opportunities and connect the common people with facilities in bigger cities."

Here’s all you need to know about the ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

THE REGION

Bundelkhand is divided between the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the larger portion lying in the latter state.

It is situated along the southwestern edge of Uttar Pradesh.

With a population of 21 million, Bundelkhand ranks among the least developed regions in north-central India.

According to reports, drought, starvation and debt have claimed several lives in the region.

THE PROJECT

The Bundelkhand Expressway will supplement nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

It is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

This Expressway, divided into six sections, has a scheduled completion date of January 14, 2023. The two sections of the expressway would be completed by end of this April, another this May and the rest by June this year.

THE COST

The entire cost of the project is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore.

KEY FEATURES *

STARTING POINT: Near Bharatkoop at Jhansi-Prayagraj National Highway Number-35 in district Chitrakoot.

ENDING POINT: Near village Kudrail in district Etawah on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

LENGTH: Total 296.070 KM.

DISTRICTS BENEFITED: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.

PROGRESS OF CONSTRUCTION: 92.20% till 18.04.2022

MAIN RIVERS FALLING ON ALIGNMENT: Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa, and Sengar.

PROPOSED STRUCTURES ON THE EXPRESSWAY: 4 Railway Over Bridges, 14 Large bridges, 6 Toll Plazas, 7 Ramp Plaza, 266 small bridges, and 18 Fly Overs will also be constructed on the expressway.

*Source: upeida.up.gov.in

THE ROUTES

It will link the Bundelkhand region, considered to be one of the most backward areas of the country, to national capital Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

Starting from Jhansi, the Bundelkhand expressway will pass through the UP districts including Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya and Jalaun, Etawah. From there, it will reach Naseempur via Bateshwar in Agra, and thereafter join with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The expressway will have connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Agra-Noida Expressway.

The Bundelkhand Expressway is said to reduce the time taken to travel between Chitrakoot and Delhi to just 6 hours.

STORY SO FAR

September 2019 : 90% land acquisition completed

January 2020: Tenders awarded

April 2020: Just 30% workers on site due to COVID-19 pandemic

March 2021: 50% work completed

August 2021: 70% work completed

April 2022: 93% work completed

THE DEADLINE AND PROGRESS

January 14, 2023 was the deadline for the completion of the project. But now it is slated to be completed six months before the schedule.

The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority board members was informed on February 22 that two sections of the expressway would be completed by end of this April, another this May and the rest by June this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.