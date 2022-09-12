Explore Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla With IRCTC's Economical Tour Package

If you are planning to experience the beautiful landscape of Shimla and Manali, then there is good news for you. IRCTC is offering a luxurious rail tour package for all those wanting to explore Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali. The great thing about this package is that it is very reasonably priced.

IRCTC’s Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Rail Tour Package

IRCTC has tweeted about this special package on its official Twitter handle. The tour will start from Howrah and is a great deal for prospective tourists from West Bengal. The entire trip will be for 10 nights and 11 days and includes arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of tourists. Moreover, the package includes train travel via third AC. The starting fare of the package is Rs 21,600.

Complete Details of the Tour Package

Package Name - Chandigarh Shimla Manali Rail Tour Ex. Howrah

Destinations Covered - Chandigarh, Shimla & Manali

Tour Duration - 11 Days and 10 Nights

Meal Plan - Breakfast and Dinner

Travel Mode - Rail

Class – AC Three Tier

Frequency - Every Friday

Departure Time - 9:55 pm from Howrah Station

How to book this tour package:

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

