Explosion in Muzaffarnagar Firecracker Unit Claims Another Life

A 19-year-old identified as Azam had died on the day of the incident.
With the death of Shehzad on Wednesday, the number of people killed in the incident that took place on November 6 in Umarpur village has climbed to two.

PTI
Updated: November 11, 2021, 12:47 IST

A man injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in UP’s Muzaffarnagar early this month succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said on Thursday. With the death of Shehzad on Wednesday, the number of people killed in the incident that took place on November 6 in Umarpur village has climbed to two.

A 19-year-old identified as Azam had died on the day of the incident. The incident had occurred when welding work of a shutter at the manufacturing unit was going on and a spark led to the explosion.

first published: November 11, 2021, 12:47 IST