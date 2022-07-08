External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Holds Talks with French, Russian Counterparts in Bali

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as ways to deal with major global challenges in the face of geopolitical turmoil. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali.

“My first meeting with new French counterpart @MinColonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realise its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today," Jaishankar tweeted. The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.

Jaishankar also held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on pressing global issues including the crisis in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan. “Met FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the Bali #G20FMM.Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Jaishankar-Lavrov talks came a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone conversation the state of global energy and food markets in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

In the last few months, India has also increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers. India’s crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said Russia appreciates India for not supporting attempts to isolate it in multilateral forums and that bilateral trade between the two countries is on an upswing.

India has also been in touch with several leading powers including Russia on the situation in Afghanistan. Last month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital. India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security.

On the first day of his visit, Jaishankar held talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa and Senegal. The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet. The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organisations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

