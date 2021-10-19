Jaishankar Meets IAF Contingent Taking Part in Biennial Blue Flag Exercise, Israeli Parliament Speaker

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday visited Israel’s Ovda Airbase to meet the Indian contingent participating in the biennial Blue Flag exercise involving Air Force missions from eight countries, that aims to share knowledge and combat experience to improve operational capabilities. A total of 85 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel are taking part in the exercises along with five upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. They are the latest updated technological version of the French aircraft, equipped with advanced avionics and weapons systems.

The US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Greece and Israel are the other nations participating in the exercises, which will for the first time see the participation of F-35 aircraft.

India had also participated in this biennial event in 2017 with the focus then on boosting special operations capabilities, including search and rescue operations under different conditions and cross border counter-terrorist operations.

Jaishankar also met with Israeli Parliament Speaker Mickey Levy and the two leaders discussed at length the common challenges faced by the two countries like radicalisation, and took stock of the developments in the region. “Called on Speaker of Knesset of Israel, @MKMickeyLevy this morning. Had a wide ranging discussion with him and Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee @Ram_Ben_Barak. Appreciated the broad support for the India relationship in the Knesset," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar and Levy discussed at length the common challenges faced by the two countries and took stock of developments in the region. The two sides vowed to fight radicalisation together and agreed to enhance cooperation between their parliamentary friendship groups, sources here said.

