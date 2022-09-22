Extra Marital Affair Led to Injection Murder Case: Wife, Three Accused in Police Custody

The joint operation by the four special police teams belonging to the Khammam rural, Raghunadhapaleam, and Mudigonda police stations has cracked the sensational injection murder case within 24 hours. The pertaining to a farmer, who died due to an unknown person administering him a poisonous injection while sitting on a pillion rider on the bike drove by the farmer after requesting a lift, at Banapuram in Mudigonda Mandal of Khammam district in Telangana on September 19.

According to the police, four accused including the deceased Shaik Jamal Saheb’s wife Imam Bi, an RMP doctor from Namavaram village Bandi Venkanna, who administered the poisonous injection to the thigh of Jamal when he was a pillion rider on the bike, Goda Mohan Rao who is an auto driver and having an extramarital affair with Imam Bi and Goda Mohan Rao’s friend and a tractor driver Narisettti Venkatesh who followed the victim’s bike by driving another two-wheeler.

It is learned that, though the murder was planned without creating any doubt to the police, the accused were caught by the police within 24 hours.

Another suspect in the case was on the run when one of the special police teams at Namvaram in Chintakani Mandal was about to take custody of the suspected.

The murder was planned to eliminate the deceased Shaik Jamal Saheb who was objecting to the extramarital affair between his wife Imam Bi and the auto driver Goda Mohan Rao. It is learned that Jamal Saheb succumbed after one of the accused Bandi Venkanna administered an injection with a high dose of sedition.

Based on the CCTV footage collected at the murder spot, the location of the mobile phones of the accused, and details of the call data the police established the evidence and took the four accused including the wife of the deceased into custody.

