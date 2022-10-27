Home » News » India » Eye On China's Infra Work, India To Upgrade Ladakh Airfield For Fighters

Eye On China's Infra Work, India To Upgrade Ladakh Airfield For Fighters

The army said the Border Roads Organisation has been tasked with building a new runway for fighter aircraft-based operations

By: News Desk

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 18:12 IST

Delhi, India

An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File)
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region. (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File)

India will soon be upgrading the Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh, which is less than 50 km from Line of Actual Control shared with China. The Border Roads Organisation has been tasked with building a new runway for fighter aircraft-based operations, the army said on Wednesday.

According to a report by news agency ANI, there are inputs of the Chinese building new military infrastructure. The army said Nyoma will become an advanced landing ground for fighter aircraft operations.

The Nyoma airfield has been used to transport soldiers and supplies during the ongoing standoff with China and has seen operations of Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and C-130J transport aircraft.

“The ALG (advanced landing ground) is going to be soon upgraded for fighter aircraft operations as most of the required clearances and approvals have come already. As per plans, the construction of the new airfield and the military infrastructure would be done by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)," a defence officer told ANI.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published: October 27, 2022, 18:12 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 18:12 IST

