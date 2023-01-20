Eye on Competition, NXP Semiconductors' New R&D Lab in Bengaluru to Boost Innovation in India

Amid the semiconductor battle between China and the US, the Indian semiconductor industry is trying to take shape with new state-of-the-art systems and a silicon innovation lab being inaugurated at Bengaluru’s NXP Semiconductors Campus in Manyata Tech Park.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art R&D lab.

Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors, said: “The team at NXP India consistently emphasises on creating cutting-edge solutions that are secure and safe for end users. We are happy to announce the launch of our new R&D lab that will push innovation in the semiconductor industry in India."

Meanwhile, the minister interacted with NXP-Mentored start-ups and urged them to keep working to improve the semiconductor ecosystem in India by having a clearer vision as well as a roadmap. He also asked them to build the ecosystem by making the most of the government incentives and commercial alliances.

In terms of government initiatives such as Design-Linked Incentive schemes, Garg stated that these are placing a focus on bolstering the nation’s start-up ecosystem.

He also said that for newer IP and SoC areas (system-on-a-chip: a microchip that contains all of the electronic circuits and parts required for a specific system, such as a smartphone or wearable computer, on a single integrated circuit), specific needs of the Indian ecosystem and system solutions for Electronics System Design & Manufacturing incumbents in India, corporate-start-up collaborations between multinational corporations are urgently needed.

“NXP is consistently strengthening and nurturing the start-up ecosystem by providing mentoring and other support with twin programmes: Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program and NXP India Tech Startup Challenge," he further added.

The company’s spokesperson told News18: “The launch of our new R&D lab will push innovation in the semiconductor industry in India. This state-of-the-art lab will be used to design, verify and validate NXP technologies in areas of Security, Connectivity, Sensing, and Processing and build market-specific system solutions in automotive, Industrial, IoT, and Consumer areas."

At the inauguration event, NXP Semiconductors presented their products and solutions, emphasising their contribution to automotive, security and connectivity with technologies such as RADAR, Ultrawide Band (UWB), 5G, NFC, and DRM.

The company said that it is helping to strengthen the local manufacturing ecosystem by developing applications such as 4G/5G, secure authentication of goods, e-metering for electricity boards, e-passports, transportation ticketing cards, and so on.

In the automotive sector, NXP also discussed their recent contributions to the growth of the Indian two-wheeler ecosystem, in collaboration with some of the major players working in areas such as BMS, ADAS, and emerging automotive technologies.

