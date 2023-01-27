'Facing Trouble For...': BJP Corporator, Wife Die By Suicide in MP After Poisoning Sons Suffering From Incurable Genetic Disease

A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha died by suicide after poisoning their sons who were suffering from an incurable disease called muscular dystrophy. The husband was a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and had been trying to get treatment for his sons for the past five years. The incident took place on Thursday, said additional police superintendent Sameer Yadav.

The 45-year-old BJP corporator left a suicide note behind and also posted it on social media before ending his life. “We are facing trouble for the past five years. …we have decided to end our lives," the note read.

The genetic disease his 13-year-old and seven-year-old sons suffered from forced them to kill themselves, the couple said in the note.

As soon as the suicide note was posted on social media, some friends of the couple saw it and rushed to their residence. The doors were locked from inside and they tried to open the gate and informed the police about it, a Hindustan Times report said.

Police found the four in an unconscious state. “They were rushed to the district hospital where they died while undergoing treatment." The family’s relatives told police the couple tried their best to get their sons treated but their condition was deteriorating.

Police cited the probe and said that the 45-year-old first gave poison to his sons and later the couple had it. They have registered a case and were investigating the matter.

