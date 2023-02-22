Here is a fact check on the news stating that Andhra villagers held a feast with tiger curry after one big cat was electrocuted, which went viral on social media. The news also said that as many as 12 people from the Yerragondapalem village of the Prakasam district ate the tiger meat.

One of the accused revealed it after a dispute cropped up among them on distributing the nails of the tiger.

According to sources from the Forest department, the staff identified the pug marks of a tigress at Yerragondapalem on February 10 and they arranged trap cameras to find the whereabouts of the big cat. They also alerted the nearby villages on the moment of the tigress and cautioned the villagers not to sleep in the open places in front of their houses at night.

Meanwhile, news spread like a wildfire stating that the tigress was electrocuted after it came in contact with the electric fence arranged to the farm fields and some of the villagers cooked the meat of the tigress and ate it.

The forest officials initiated the probe and questioned the 12 alleged accused after staying in the village for three days.

Later, the officials clarified that the news is fake. They said that they thoroughly investigated and conducted searches in the houses of the alleged accused and they didn’t find traces of the alleged incident.

They also said that they found three tigers that came to a pond in the forest near Akkapalem 10 days ago. They said that they alerted farmers who belonged to the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the villagers have been living in fear since they came to know about the moment of the big cats in their surrounding areas.

