Failing to Sing National Anthem Exposes Bangladeshi with Indian Passport at Coimbatore Airport

Failing to sing the national anthem of India on being asked by immigration officials at Coimbatore airport busted a Bangladeshi national’s plot to enter the country illegally.

The Bangladeshi national with a valid Indian passport was arrested on Monday from the Coimbatore airport, after immigration officials asked him to sing the national anthem, which he failed to do, a Times Now report said.

The man, identified as G Anwar Hussain (28), a native of Balpur village in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh, landed at the Coimbatore airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, Peelamedu Police said.

“He produced an Indian passport, which showed he was a resident of Kolkata in West Bengal," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

As the man did not land in Kolkata, immigration officials became suspicious and started questioning him, which he gave contradictory answers to.

“He gave contradictory answers. He also produced his birth certificate and Aadhaar card, both issued by the Government of India," the officer said.

The officer added that immigration officer M Krishnasree “suddenly asked Hussain to sing the national anthem". Unable to sing the same, Hussain admitted that he was a native of Bangladesh, the officer was quoted as saying.

