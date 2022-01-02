Fake Currency Worth Rs 13.17 Lakh Seized in Odisha's Jajpur, Investigation Underway

Jajpur police seized counterfeit currency notes worth over Rs 13 lakh from Santh Mahadev village under Town Police station in Jajpur district on Sunday.

One person, who belongs to the Katia area under Mangalpur police limits, has been detained in connection with the case. Acting on a tip-off, local police raided the house late on Saturday and seized the amount. As per police sources, it is expected that an organised counterfeit currency racket is operating in the area and officials are hopeful of getting some valuable information about the racket from the detained person to get to the root of the case soon.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. Police are also likely to question the owner of the rented house in this regard.

