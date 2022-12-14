Murder of Imaginary Brother, Then Fake Funeral & Paper Trail: Punjab Man’s Failed Con to Live American Dream

A 26-year-old man from Punjab’s Patiala wanted to live the American dream like thousands of people in the country and across the globe. But it would have been difficult for Jaswinder Singh to make this dream come true. So, he come up with a plan to trick US embassy, created an imaginary twin brother, a resident of the US, cooked up a story that he has died and sought a visa to attend his funeral.

Singh also got the paper trail to support his story but the embassy caught his con and handed over the matter to Delhi Police. The 26-year-old has been arrested and his contact in the US who had supplied him with the false paper under the scanner along with another accomplice in Punjab, Times of India reported citing police sources.

Singh portrayed himself as a crime branch officer in Pune during his visa interview at the American embassy. He narrated the fake story to embassy officials about his brother Kulwinder’s death and he needed to visit the US for his funeral. He also produced a letter from ‘Beecher Flooks Funeral Home’ in New York, apart from documents purporting to be ‘cremation centre’s verification of death’ and ‘unofficial death record abstract’ dated October 24, 2022, TOI reported.

However, his lie was caught when the embassy found that neither a person by the name of Kulwinder live in New York nor anyone of this name died on the date mentioned by Singh.

After confrontation, Singh finally confessed that he neither works in Pune Police nor he has any brother living in the US.

The 26-year-old has been booked for fraud and impersonation. The police are now probing if he was sent to the embassy by an organised gang indulging in illegal human trafficking.

