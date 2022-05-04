Fake WhatsApp Account of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: 3 Who Sold SIM Cards Arrested in Odisha

The cyber cell of the state crime branch has busted a pre-activated SIM card racket, arresting three men for allegedly selling the card to cyber criminals who created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and used it to demand money from Members of Parliament.

The three — Saiprakash Das, Avinash Nayak and Dushmanta Sahu – were arrested on Sunday and have been remanded in crime branch custody for five days.

The police seized 19,641 pre-activated SIM cards, Rs 14 lakh in cash, 48 mobile phones and other documents during the raid in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

Advertisement

Police revealed the SIM was activated in Dhenkanal using a BSNL number. Dushmant is the mastermind, Saiprakash, a dealer of BSNL, and Abinash was his employee, they said.

Seven bank accounts and three Paytm accounts were created in the name of Dushmant and his family members. A transaction of Rs 30 lakh was carried out using two of the Paytm accounts.

The crime branch has written to all superintendents of police and telecom service provider to keep an eye on the sale of pre-activated SIM cards.

The crime branch is likely to quiz the chief commercial manager, general manager and area manager of three telecom service providers.

Sanjib Panda, additional director general of police, crime branch, said: “The cyber team of the crime branch has seized more than 19,000 pre-activated SIM cards from Dhenkanal. We have issued notices to officials of three telecom service providers for questioning. We will intensify our investigation to trace the other accused."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.