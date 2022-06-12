Family fo Five Rescued as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Karol Bagh Shoe Market, 39 Fire Tenders Rushed

A huge fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.

It said 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control. “A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

A family of five people was stuck, but have been rescued now and taken to safety, said. Divisional fire officer, SK Dua.

“Some internal fire is still blazing. Around 15-16 shops affected. Parts of buildings on fire falling off, creating issue in dousing fire. 200 firemen continue to work," he added.

Nobody received any injuries, he said. The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

