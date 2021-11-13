Farmer Harassed by Loan Sharks, Commits Suicide in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in a village here, police said Saturday. Rakesh (50), who was allegedly being harassed by moneylenders, was found hanging in his room in Jatauli village that falls under the Sadar police station area on Saturday, they said.

In a suicide note recovered from his room, Rakesh accused two persons of capturing his land and getting it transferred in their names fraudulently. A case against four persons has been registered for abetment to suicide, police said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

