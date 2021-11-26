Farmers Protest LIVE News Updates: 'Important Announcement' Likely Soon, Say Govt Sources; More Demands Accepted?

Farmers Protest LIVE News Updates: The government is expected to make some important announcements regarding the farmers’ demands shortly days after PM Modi announced the withdrawal of the agri laws that have seen year-long protests.Read More
As the farmers’ protest completes a year, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi to take alternative routes, anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements. Commuters have been advised to take Vikash Marg or GT Road to reach Delhi, police said. READ MORE
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated farmers on the success of their movement against the Centre’s farm laws, and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands. The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during the protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.
On Friday, hundreds of farmers in tractors arrived at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as the day marked one year of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the central laws. Many of them brought along vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils, spices and cooking oil on their tractor-trollies, saying they have come prepared for a long haul.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ union from western Uttar Pradesh, has been leading the charge at the Ghazipur border since November last year. The BKU is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmers’ collective, which is spearheading the protest for withdrawal of three contentious farm laws and for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) of crops.
Hundreds of farmers have been encamped at Delhi’s Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders since November 26, 2020, with a demand that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.
PM Modi had last week announced his government’s decision to withdraw the contentious laws.
