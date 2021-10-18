'Farmers Allowed on Road, Route Not Barricaded': Son in Dock, Minister Blames Cops for Lakhimpur Violence

Union Minister Ajay Misra on Sunday said that the three BJP workers who died during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was unfortunate and the way the incident took place in the presence of officials shows the negligence of both police and the administration.

“Farmers were allowed to take over a road and then the route was not barricaded by police. Shyam Sundar Nishad, one of the workers was alive with police and had reached an ambulance but was dragged out and killed. The guilty cops will not be spared and the government will conduct a probe against them," Misra, while speaking at a prayer meeting in Sigha Khurd village said.

Mishra, in the presence of other BJP leaders, also said that government has given a free hand to the investigating agency to probe the incident.

The Union Minister paid tributes to Hari Om Mishra, Shyam Sundar Nishad and Shubham Mishra, who were killed in Lakhimpur violence. Misra’s son Ashish is named in the FIR and is already under arrest and being interrogated. Six people have been arrested so far.

During the event, BJP MLA Yogesh Verma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Acharya Sanjay Mishra, BJP’s former District President Shyamji Pandey and other leaders were also present at the event.

Shyam Sundar’s brother Sanjeev Nishad told Times of India, “I am happy that the minister has raised the issue of my brother’s death in police custody. I am sure the accused will be held soon and action will be taken against the policemen."

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur SP Vijay Shull said he was unaware of any such allegations and added that the investigation in the case is with SIT.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a six-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest on Monday, demanding immediate arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur violence case.

