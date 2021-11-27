Farmers March to Parliament on November 29 Withdrawn, Unions to Meet Again on Dec 4

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced to withdraw the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the Winter Session. The farmer leaders have decided to meet again on December 4

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmers’ groups, had earlier announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractor marches to the Parliament every day during the entire winter session, starting from November 29. The farmers remain undecided on the tractor march even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the farm laws owing to the protests by farmers’ bodies at Delhi’s borders.

The SKM welcomed the stance taken by the government but said that it will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

